Happy Indian Navy Day 2020! December 4 is celebrated as Naval Day or National Navy Day every year. The Naval Department of Indian Armed Forces is remembered on this day as a celebration of the victory of the Indian Navy in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On December 3, our airspace and border area were attacked by the Pakistani Army and this attack started the 1971 war. 'Operation Trident' was launched to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and the operation was launched targetting the Karachi headquarters of the Pakistani Navy. On this day, Indians wish each other and the Navy Department of India Happy Indian Navy Day 2020, Happy Indian Navy Day! And this year we have compiled for you Happy Indian Navy Day 2020 Quotes, Indian Navy Day 2020 HD Images, National Navy Day 2020 Messages, Navy Day Pics, Navy Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, etc.

For the first time in this war, the ship was attacked with an anti-ship missile. Many ships of Pakistan were destroyed in this attack. During this, the oil tankers of Pakistan were also destroyed. The theme of 2020 Indian Navy Day is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive". Last year, the theme was "Indian Navy- Silent, Strong and Swift." This year due to the coronavirus forced restrictions, the outreach has turned largely virtual. National Navy Day 2020 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Day Observed to Honour Achievements of the Indian Navy.

Navy Day is celebrated commemorating the strength and bravery of the Indian Navy that won the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. On December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy attacked the Karachi Naval Base in Pakistan under 'Operation Trident'. Keeping in view the success of this operation, Naval Day is celebrated every year on 4 December. Check out some of the best Navy Day message & Navy Day quotes to share with your loved ones on this day!

Indian Navy Day 2020 Status

Message Reads: By Our fearless & selfless warriors – The Men in White!

Message reads: They proud to serve the nation, its people, its coasts and all frontiers

Message Reads: National Navy Day 2020

Message Reads: National Navy Day 2020

The Indian Navy is a maritime part of the Indian Army, which was established in 1612. The East India Company had formed an army as the East India Company's Marine to protect its ships. Which was later named Royal Indian Navy. After the independence of India, the Navy was re-formed in 1950 and named it Indian Navy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).