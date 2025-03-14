Every year, The International Day Against Police Brutality is observed around the world on March 15. This annual event serves as a platform to raise awareness of police violence, misconduct, and human rights abuses worldwide. On this day, activists, human rights organisations, and affected communities use this occasion to demand accountability, justice, and reforms in law enforcement systems. Police Brutality in Multai: Cop Ties Man to Window, Brutally Thrashes Him With Sticks Over Suspicion of Selling Drugs in Madhya Pradesh; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

International Day Against Police Brutality was first established in 1997 by the Collective Opposed to Police Brutality (COBP) in Montreal, Canada, in collaboration with the Swiss-based Black Flag group. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day Against Police Brutality 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event.

International Day Against Police Brutality 2025 Date

International Day Against Police Brutality 2025 falls on Saturday, March 15.

International Day Against Police Brutality Significance

International Day Against Police Brutality is an important global event that highlights the cases of police brutality and advocates for policy changes. The day began in 1997 as an initiative of the Montreal-based Collective Opposed to Police Brutality and the Black Flag group in Switzerland. Every year, a march is held in Montreal.

The observance is particularly significant in countries where police violence is a persistent issue, and it continues to inspire global movements for justice and human rights. March 15 as a day of solidarity against police brutality varies from one place to another. In the United States, the October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression, and the Criminalization of a Generation, a group mounted by the RCP has succeeded in building support for October 22 (also known as O22) as National Anti-Police Brutality Day since 1995.

