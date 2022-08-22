This international day of significance designated by UNESCO is observed to commemorate the beginning of an uprising that played a crucial role in the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade. For over 400 years, this transatlantic slave trade has affected more than 15 million people, including women and children. Apart from commemorating the uprising, this day also aims to raise awareness and a critique of behavioural patterns in the current scenario that could be promoting modern forms of slavery and harassment. Read on to learn more about the date, history and significance of International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: Date, Theme, Significance, Aim and Objective of the United Nations International Day

Date & History of International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

This day is commemorated on August 23 every year because of an event that took place on the same date in 1791. It marked the beginning of an uprising to protest against the slave trade led by European colonial powers in Santo Domingo, which is now Haiti. It hugely inspired the Haitian Revolution led by the Black and mixed-race people against the brutality of the colonial rulers. It is also observed to remember the victims of the slave trade and to keep an eye out for such inhumane practices or systemic racism if they are still prevalent in the modern-day scenario in any form.

Significance of International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

The United Nations feels that this day should lead to collective consideration of the historic causes, methods and consequences of this tragedy of the slave trade on such a large scale. It is also a day to reflect on how even after years of gaining independence from slavery, the Dominican Republic continues to face internal crisis, and how such an incident has scarred the generations affected by it. It is also a day to discourage all forms of exploitation and be considerate about how it affects the mindset of those who had to go through it and their future generations.

By remembering the slave trade and its abolition, the agenda is to acknowledge and honour the victims of the tragedy and analyse the present-day behaviour of people who advocate exploitation and raise awareness of the ways in which basic human rights can be assured for every human.

