International Day of Cooperatives, often known as International Cooperative Day is an annual celebration of the cooperative movement which is observed on the first Saturday in July. International Cooperative Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 5. This day is recognised by the United Nations and organised by the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) since 1923. International Cooperative Day aims to promote awareness of cooperatives and their contributions to economic and social development around the world. This day encourages the creation of enabling legal and policy environments for cooperatives globally and build purposeful leadership and engages youth in the cooperative movement.

A co-operative is a business or organisation owned and run jointly by its members, who share the profits or benefits. Each year has a theme, often focusing on sustainable development, inclusion, climate action, or innovation in the cooperative sector. In this article, let us understand the International Day of Cooperatives history, this year's theme, date and significance.

International Cooperative Day 2025 Date and Theme

International Cooperative Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 5. International Cooperative Day 2025 theme is “Cooperatives: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World.”

International Cooperative Day History

International Cooperative Day was established on December 16, 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA proclaimed in resolution 47/90 the first Saturday of July 1995 to be International Day of Cooperatives, marking the centenary of the establishment of the International Cooperative Alliance. Since 1995 the United Nations' International Day of Cooperatives has been observed jointly alongside International Cooperative Day.

International Cooperative Day Significance

International Cooperative Day holds great significance as it brings together communities around the world to celebrate the vital role of cooperatives in creating fairer, more resilient societies. This year’s event is especially significant, taking place during the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives (IYC2025)—a rare, once-in-a-decade moment. This annual event highlights the contributions of cooperatives to sustainable development and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and establishments for cooperatives.

