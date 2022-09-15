International Day of Democracy is celebrated annually on September 15 to raise awareness about the functioning of a democratic society. This day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the history of democracy in our country and also in the world and to strive to promote and protect democracy in our nations. This day was born after a resolution was passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007. The UN’s goal is to promote the government’s role in maintaining open democracy among all member nations of the United Nations Charter. This day celebrates the values of democracy in every way, where citizens actually have the power to make decisions regarding some aspects of their lives. Celebrate International Day of Democracy 2022 by sharing these quotes and HD images about democracy with everyone you know. International Day of Democracy 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About Its History and Why This Day for Raising Awareness About Democracy Is Observed

The foundation of a democratic society is based on the ability of its people to participate in the decision-making process of their nation. It’s also important in a democracy that everyone, irrespective of race, gender, caste or any other factor, is allowed to freely vote for the representative of their choice, thereby promoting inclusion and equality in the decision-making process of the country. On this International Day of Democracy 2022, raise awareness about the functioning of democracies by sharing these quotes and HD images.

Quote Reads: Democracy Is a Slow Process of Stumbling to the Right Decision Instead of Going Straight to the Wrong One. —Anonymous

Quote Reads: They Should Rule Who Are Able To Rule Best. —Aristotle

Quote Reads: A Democracy Must Remain at Home in All Matters Which Affect the Nature of Her Institutions. —William Borah

Quote Reads: Democracy Is Not an Easy Form of Government, Because It Is Never Final; It Is a Living, Changing Organism, With a Continuous Shifting and Adjusting of Balance Between Individual Freedom and General Order. — Ilka Chase

Quote Reads: No Government Can Be Long Secure Without a Formidable Opposition. — Benjamin Disraeli

Quote Reads: A Democracy Must Remain at Home in All Matters Which Affect the Nature of Her Institutions. —William Borah

Quote Reads: The Only Title in Our Democracy Superior to That of the President Is the Title of Citizen. — Louis Brandeis

While everyone has the right to vote and participate in the collective decision-making process of their country, there are many who are not aware of their right to vote. This day is also about reaching out to those people in a democracy who require help to understand how a democratic process works and those who might not be aware of all their rights. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Democracy 2022!

