International Day of Families (also known as World Family Day) is a day observed every year to honour the importance of families. International Day of Families 2022 is celebrated every year on May 15. And to celebrate this important day, here's a collection of International Day of Families 2022 images, International Day of Families HD wallpapers, Happy International Day of Families 2022 greetings, World Family Day 2022 wishes, and Happy World Family Day messages, SMS, WhatsApp messages and a lot more. International Day of Families 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of World Family Day to Promote Awareness on Issues Related to Families.

The United Nations founded the International Day of Families in 1994. It is also known as the International Day of Families. Family members are likely the most important people in our lives. And to honour and appreciate the excellent bond of the families, the International Day of Families is celebrated. As you celebrate International Family Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp status messages, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day.

Every year International Family Day is celebrated with a different theme. The theme for International Day of Families 2021 was "Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well being of all". This year the theme for the day is Families and Urbanisation. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish them with WhatsApp photos, GIF images, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS.

International Day of Families 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Family Is Not Defined by Our Genes, It Is Built and Maintained Through Unconditional Love and Care. Happy World Family Day 2022.

International Day of Families 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending Love on The Beautiful Occasion of International Day of Families 2022. It’s a Great Day to Do Everything That You Want Together With Your Beloved Ones.

International Day of Families 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Family Is the Test of Freedom; Because the Family Is the Only Thing That the Free Man Makes for Himself and by Himself! Happy International Day of Families.

International Day of Families 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy Family Is the Pillar of a Healthy Society. Let All the Families Come Together and Spread Love, Joy, Oneness and Brotherhood With Each Other.

International Day of Families 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: International Day of Families 2022. Let Us All Come Together, Spread Love and Positivism, and Celebrate the Day With the Best Intentions of our Heart.

This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of families' issues and increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. People send messages to their family members to wish them on this day. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your family members to wish them International Family Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy World Family Day 2022!

