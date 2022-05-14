International Day of Families is an annual observance organised by the United Nations. It focuses on raising awareness about the importance and impacts of families on society and discussing various issues relating to families. International Day of Families 2022 will be celebrated on May 15. Every year, the celebration of this day revolves around a central theme, which is suggested by the United Nations and highlights various key aspects of families that we often overlook. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Families 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, the International Day of Families 2022 theme, history of the observance, etc. International Day of Families 2022 Wishes: Messages, Images and Quotes To Greet Your Beloved Ones.

When is International Day of Families 2022?

International Day of Families 2022 will be celebrated on May 15. Every year, this observance is held on May 15. The celebration of the first International Day of Families can be dated back to 1996.

International Day of Families 2022 Theme

The theme of International Day of Families 2022 is “Families and Urbanisation” and aims to discuss the impact of urbanisation on our families. From the rising number of nuclear families and the independence that urbanisation has brought to its implications on emotional closeness, various interpretations of the theme can be explored and discussed on this day.

Significance of International Day of Families

The celebration of International Day of Families with a dedicated theme goes back to as long as 1996. The first theme of International Day of Families was “Families - First Victims of Poverty & Homelessness”. The idea behind this celebration was to raise awareness of how economic and societal changes can impact family dynamics and vice versa. The fact that families do play a key role in the physical, mental and emotional development of people is also heavily discussed on this day.

The International Day of Families 2022 theme aims to help you understand and have some difficult conversations on what you need from your family in this era or how urbanisation has impacted you. We hope you celebrate International Day of Families 2022 by initiating these conversations and having compassionate discussions with your family. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Families 2022!

