Happiness or sorrow are both important parts of life and it is a wonderful thing to make sure no matter what one never gives up and spreads happiness as much as they can. Everyone has their own reasons for being happy. Although everyone tries to be happy, its meaning is further understood when the people around you are also happy and relaxed. People resort to many things like yoga, funny videos, cartoons and jokes to be happy. So why not be happy on this International Day of Happiness and share happiness with others as well. On the occasion of International Day of Happiness 2021, we will help you with this event's HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and SMS which will appeal to people to stay happy.

A little bit of background: The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. With the arrival of spring and the overall environment around fills you with a different kind of enthusiasm. And perhaps this is a big reason for us to be celebrating. The idea of ​​celebrating International Day of Happiness was by Jamie Ilyan, a UN famous social worker. Who insisted that every height can be touched by making happiness the purpose of your life. The idea was to encourage by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. In addition, 193 countries of the UN were also in support. After which the first International Day of Happiness was celebrated on 20 March 2013. You can celebrate the day by downloading HD images, wallpapers, SMS, quotes, GIF and WhatsApp stickers from below for International Day of Happiness which are absolutely free.

WhatsApp Message: "Happiness Does Not Have a Price Tag, So Smile." – Jade Lebea

WhatsApp Message: “Happiness Does Not Have a Price Tag, So Smile.” – Jade Lebea

WhatsApp Message: "The Most Important Thing Is To Enjoy Your Life — To Be Happy. It's All That Matters." – Audrey Hepburn

WhatsApp Message: “The Most Important Thing Is To Enjoy Your Life — To Be Happy. It’s All That Matters.” – Audrey Hepburn

WhatsApp Message: "There Is Only One Happiness in This Life, To Love and Be Loved." – George Sand

WhatsApp Message: “There Is Only One Happiness in This Life, To Love and Be Loved.” – George Sand

International Day of Happiness 2021 Quotes, Wishes & Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: “Be Crazy, Be Stupid, Be Silly, Be Weird. Be Whatever, Because Life Is Too Short To Be Anything but Happy.” – Unknown

WhatsApp Message: "The Only Thing That Will Make You Happy Is Being Happy With Who You Are." – Goldie Hawn

WhatsApp Message: “The Only Thing That Will Make You Happy Is Being Happy With Who You Are.” – Goldie Hawn

WhatsApp Message: "Be Happy for This Moment. This Moment Is Your Life." – Omar Khayyam

WhatsApp Message: “Be Happy for This Moment. This Moment Is Your Life.” – Omar Khayyam

WhatsApp Message: "Be Healthy and Take Care of Yourself, but Be Happy With the Beautiful Things That Make You, You." – Beyonce

WhatsApp Message: “Be Healthy and Take Care of Yourself, but Be Happy With the Beautiful Things That Make You, You.” – Beyonce

WhatsApp Message: "No Medicine Cures What Happiness Cannot." - Gabriel García Márquez

WhatsApp Message: “No Medicine Cures What Happiness Cannot.” - Gabriel García Márquez

It is considered a wonderful art to always have a sweet smile on your face. For which you have to find some reason or the other. Everyone wants to be happy, never to be sad. Every year International Day of Happiness has a special theme. This time the theme is "Happier Together". That is, "happy together". The purpose of this theme is to pay attention to those things which are similar to us rather than those which divide us among ourselves. Everyone wants to be happy and life is happier when we are together.

