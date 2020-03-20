International Day of Happiness 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings, Hike Messages and SMS to Celebrate Happiness Day

Happy Happiness Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happiness, it is one of the few things in the world that is undefinable and unquantifiable. And while every day we need to find the little things in life that spread joy, there is, of course, a day where the whole world comes together to celebrate just that - International Day of Happiness. This annual celebration falls on March 20. Originally conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project in 2006, International Day of Happiness is now celebrated by sharing beautiful quotes and messages on Happiness, Happiness Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Happiness Quotes, Funny GIFs, Memes & WhatsApp Sticker Messages to Send on International Day of Happiness.

This celebration stems from Illien’s theory that the ultimate purpose of all human beings is happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life. In 2006, he presented this new economic theory, called “capitalism”, which promised to solve various problems tackled by humankind. In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted March 20 as the International Day of Happiness with the unanimous consensus of all 193 Member States, and the support of the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Alan chose March 20 to be the International Day of Happiness as it marks the March Equinox, a universal phenomenon experienced by all humankind, much like happiness. International Day of Happiness 2020: Beautiful & Positive Quotes to Cheer You up & Love Life a Little More!

As we inch closer to celebrating International Day of Happiness, it makes sense now more than ever to cherish the happiness that we still manage to find. Finding joy in the darkest of times is what keeps us going, and with the power of the internet, this hunt becomes comparably easier. For starters, here are some thoughts and quotes on happiness, International Day of Happiness wishes and messages and WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family to spread some cheer. International Day of Happiness 2020 Date: Know History, Significance and This Year’s Theme to Observe Happiness Day.

"There Is Some Good in This World, and It's Worth Fighting For." ― J.R.R. Tolkien

"When One Door of Happiness Closes, Another Opens, but Often We Look So Long at the Closed Door That We Do Not See the One That Has Been Opened for Us." — Helen Keller

"Happiness Is Found in Doing, Not Merely Possessing." — Napoleon Hill

"Happiness Is the Secret to All Beauty. There Is No Beauty Without Happiness." — Christian Dior

"When One Door Closes, Another Opens; but We Often Look So Long and So Regretfully Upon The Closed Door That We Do Not See the One Which Has Opened for Us." – Alexander Graham Bell

We hope this International Day of Happiness brings you closer to the power of happiness and joy and can put a smile on at least one face. After all, Illien is right to believe that it is the only thing that can help humankind get through the struggles of the current day and age. Here’s wishing you all a Happy International Day of Happiness!