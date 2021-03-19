International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. This event is observed to make people aware of the importance of staying happy. Nowadays people struggle to stay happy due to high level of stress, workload pressure, family problems and many other things. The happiness index of many countries is at a bad rate which clearly states that people are not satisfied with their life and are facing lots of mental trouble. International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. On the occasion of International Day of Happiness 2021, we will help you with this event's HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and SMS which will appeal to people to stay happy.

The theme for this year's International Day of Happiness is 'Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind'. This theme is made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected many lives mentally, physically and financially. It is very important for an individual to stay calm and have faith, as there are many things that are out of our control. Taking wise and staying positive is also necessary. Also, let's not forget that kindness is the best form of humanity.

Considering the social distancing norm in ongoing coronavirus pandemic time, many events for the celebration of International Day of Happiness will take place through a virtual medium. You can become part of this event by making people realise that staying happy is our global right. You can do so by downloading HD images, wallpapers, SMS, quotes, GIF and WhatsApp stickers from below for International Day of Happiness which are absolutely free.

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes on World Happiness Day! May You Get Uncountable Reasons To Be Happy Today!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy Family Raises a Happier Kid! Happy International Day of Happiness to the Best Family!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Day of Happiness! Today Is the Day To Count Our Blessings and Be Grateful for Them, and You All Are the Reason Behind My Lifelong Happiness!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy Mind Is a Creative Mind! Be Happy Now if You Want To Succeed in the Future!

International Day of Happiness (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Breath In, Think Positively, and Allow Yourself a Big Smile Every Day! Best Wishes to You!

International Day of Happiness WhatsApp Stickers

Send out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here for motivating people to stay happy and uplifting their mood. We wish you all a very Happy International Day of Happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).