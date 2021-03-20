International Day of Happiness is observed annually on March 20. This event is celebrated to draw the attention of people towards the importance of staying happy. People in metro cities these days struggle to stay happy due to high level of stress, workload pressure, family problems and many other things. With the arrival of spring, it is the perfect time to celebrate International Day of Happiness. This event was established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. On the occasion of International Day of Happiness 2021, we will help you with this event's HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and SMS which will appeal to people to stay happy.

The theme for International Day of Happiness 2021 is 'Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind'. This theme is made considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has affected many lives mentally, physically and financially. It is very important for an individual to stay calm and have faith, as there are many situations beyond your control. Taking a wise decision and staying positive is also necessary. Also, let's not forget that sharing is caring. According to the World Happiness Report published by the UN last year, Helsinki - the capital of Finland is the happiest city in the world.

As per the social distancing norm in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic time, many events for the celebration of the International Day of Happiness will take place on social media platforms. You can become part of this event by making people realise that staying happy is our global right. You can do so by downloading HD images, wallpapers, SMS, quotes, GIF and WhatsApp stickers from below for International Day of Happiness which are absolutely free.

World Happiness Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be the Best of Yourself and Let the World Show What They Are Missing Out. Sending Love and Smiles on Your Way for the Day. Wish You a Very Happy World Happiness Day.

World Happiness Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear, You’re the Reason I Wake Up Smiling No Matter What. I Wish the Sunshine of My Life a Good Day. Have a Nice Day, My Love This International Day of Happiness.

World Happiness Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love, Happy World Happiness Day! Let Us Seek Our Happiness in Each Other’s Company!

World Happiness Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Morning When You Wake Up, You Have Energy and a Fresh Mind. Combine These and Start Your Day in a Great Way. Wish You a Very Happy Day.

World Happiness Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Negative Energy That’s Bringing You Down Leaves You and You Live a Day Filled With Joy and Positivity. Have a Nice Day Ahead. Happy World Happiness Day

