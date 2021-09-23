International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated on September 23 every year. Communication is key for everyone to have a happy and fulfilling life. And while most of us have the easy way of using words to speak out, there are millions who are unable to do that. And Sign Languages have been helping these people to communicate with the world and ensuring that they get what they need. International Day of Sign Languages 2021 is sure to be an important celebration for many. And as we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about the International Day of Sign Languages 2021 Date, How to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages and more.

When is International Day of Sign Languages 2021?

International Day of Sign Languages 2021 is celebrated on September 23. Every year, this observance is commemorated on September 23 to mark the date that the World Federation of the Deaf was established in 1951. In addition to the celebration of International Day of Sign Languages, another key commemoration is the International Week of the Deaf, which is celebrated in the last week of September to raise awareness about the struggles of deaf people across the world. Sign Language Day 2021: Dr Virendra Kumar To Interact With the Winners of 4th Indian Sign Language Competition.

International Day of Sign Languages 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Sign Languages is focused on a particular theme to capture one important aspect of the struggles that deaf people face worldwide. And the theme for International Day of Sign Languages 2021 is We Sign For Human Rights. This thesis aims to highlight the role that hearing people play to help those impaired and ensure that they are given equal rights and opportunities and are not discriminated against.

A lot of people have turned to learning and understanding International Sign Language, especially in the lockdown. This is due to the increased understanding of how helpful it can be for someone to be able to communicate at any time with someone who knows their language.

To promote the use of simple sign languages and to celebrate and help people with hearing impairment or speaking and hearing difficulties, there are several organisations that promote the use of sign language, offer equal opportunity to people with these impairments and ensure that it does not come in the way of their success. Here's hoping that this International Day of Sign Languages, you learn your basics of Sign Language. Happy International Day of Sign Languages 2021!

