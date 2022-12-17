International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers is observed annually on December 17. The day is usually observed by sex workers, their friends, families, and allies. The day was originally conceived as a memorial and vigil for the victims of the Green River Killer in Seattle, Washington, US, but now it has evolved into an annual international event. International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers was created to call attention to hate crimes committed against sex workers all over the world. The red umbrella is an important symbol of sex worker rights and is used for events that are held on December 17. Sex Work Legal: 'Police Should Treat All Sex Workers With Dignity, Not Abuse Them', Says Supreme Court.

History of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

The International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers was founded by Dr Annie Sprinkle and Robyn Few. The duo was the founder of the Sex Workers Outreach Project USA (SWOP-USA), an American sex worker rights organization. International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers was first observed in 2003. It was held as a memorial and vigil for the victims of the Green River Killer in Seattle, Washington. The day has empowered workers from cities around the world to come together and raise awareness against discrimination and remember victims of violence. Significance and History of the Day That Marks The Date of Sex Workers' First Protest Against Police Brutality.

A letter by Sprinkle mentions: “Violent crimes against sex workers go underreported, unaddressed and unpunished. There really are people who don't care when prostitutes are victims of hate crimes, beaten, raped, and murdered. No matter what you think about sex workers and the politics surrounding them, sex workers are a part of our neighbourhoods, communities and families”.

Significance of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers is a great opportunity to call for attention to stop hate crimes committed against sex workers. The day educates people to remove the social stigma and discrimination that have contributed to violence against sex workers and indifference from the communities that they are part of. Sex worker activists also state that custom and prohibitionist laws perpetuate such violence.

