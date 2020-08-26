International Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26. This event is observed to honour the bond between man and canine. A dog is that pet, who is not only loyal but also adds value to an individual's life. As it is rightly said, dogs are a man’s best friend for a reason, so why not celebrate them. Playing with your dog after a hectic day of work is a great stress buster. On the occasion of International Dog Day 2020, we will share with you wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, GIF, quotes and SMS to send to dog parents. International Dog Day 2020 Special: 7 Reasons Why (Loyal) Dogs Make Better Pets Than (Mean) Cats.

Dogs come in different breed and sizes, however, almost all the canines are friendly and loyal provided you show genuine love and care towards them. Now, let's speak about the history of International Dog Day 2020, this holiday was created in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate. The main intention of this day celebration is to draw attention to the number of dogs in shelters and to encourage adoption to those who have yet to find a place to call home. International Dog Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know All About the Observance That Celebrates Our Much Loved Canines.

Since the first celebration of International Dog Day took place in the year 2004, this event has grown quite popular in the world and it is celebrated in most of the countries on this globe. In 2013 a holiday for this day was written into New York legislation and can be seen on the New York State Senate’s website. You can actively participate in International Dog Day 2020 celebration by doing free download of HD images, wallpapers, GIF and greetings from below. You can share them with people in your contacts.

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

Happy Dog Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Dog Day 2020!

International Dog Day GIF

On International Dog Day 2020, try to adopt a dog who is need of home and protection. Least make a point to feed stray dogs in your locality in a clean and hygienic way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).