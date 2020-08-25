International Dog Day is annually observed on August 26 to show love and affection to dogs. Maybe this is the day when you can make a bone cake, what say? People who have canines at home celebrate by dedicating the day to their dog. Dogs have been man's best friend since a long and are known for their loyalty. For those celebrating, this is the day to spoil your dogs with some treats. Also, various events are held wherein people bring their dogs to just have fun and play. The relationship between man and dog can be traced back to prehistoric times and it continues to be stronger even today. National Take Your Dog to Work Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of The Day Encouraging People to Take Their Pooches to The Workplace.

National Dog Day was established in the United States in 2004 by animal advocate, pet and family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige. The aim of the day is to raise awareness about the dogs that are currently in rescue centres and encourage the adoption of these animals. International Dog Day also highlights animal cruelty that is prevelant in society. As the number of rescue dogs is increasing, the day encourages dog ownership of all breeds including mutts, purebreds, mixes or anything at all. How to Keep Your Dog Busy? 5 DIY Toys and Games to Play at Home With Your Canines to Be Happy and Fit!

Let's try to make the world a better place for dogs to live happily. International Dog Day is also called as Dog Appreciation Day. It is to appreciate your dog who has been a friend and support system in times of need. Happy International Dog Day to all dog lovers and their canines out there. We hope you live for years and years long.

