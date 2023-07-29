International Friendship Day is a global observance dedicated to celebrating the value of friendship and promoting friendship among people from different backgrounds and cultures. The day is intended to recognize the importance of friendship in promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation worldwide. As you celebrate International Friendship Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Greeting Cards, SMS, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers to Send to BFFs!.

International Friendship Day was first proposed by the World Friendship Crusade, an organization founded by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in Paraguay in 1958. It was initially celebrated on July 30 each year. However, the idea of a day dedicated to friendship gained international recognition, and different countries started observing Friendship Day on various dates.

In 2011, the United Nations officially recognized July 30 as International Friendship Day, acknowledging its significance in fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening international relationships. Since then, many people have been celebrating this day with their close friends. However, different countries may still celebrate it on different dates based on their local customs and traditions. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them Happy International Friendship Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When is Friendship Day 2023 in India? Know Date, History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Friends.

On International Friendship Day, people often take the opportunity to reach out to their friends, spend time together, exchange gifts, and show appreciation for the bonds they share. It is a day to honour the meaningful connections we have with others and to reflect on the positive impact of friendship in our lives.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Friendship Day 2023.

