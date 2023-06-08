Friendship Day is celebrated to express gratitude to our friends and honour our lifelong friendships. This year International Friendship Day 2023 falls on July 30. However, as per the old norm, the Friendship Day date falls on the first Sunday of August, which is August 6, 2023. Friendship Day is celebrated to thank our friends for their companionship. Friendship Day 2023 falls on a Sunday every year. When Is World Friendship Day? Everything About History and Meaning of the Important Day.

Why is Friendship Day Celebrated?

Friendship Day reminds us of the beautiful power of friendship and the significance of cherishing those who stand by us through thick and thin. Friendship Day is celebrated to honour the spirit of friendship. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the lifelong connections that have shaped us and made our journeys more meaningful. The beauty of friendship lies in mutual understanding and respect. Friendship Day is celebrated to honour mutual understanding and respect. Friendship Day is an occasion dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary and special bond between best friends.

Friendship Day 2023 Date

This year Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 30. Friendship Day 2023 falls on a Sunday. However, as per the old norm, the Friendship Day date falls on the first Sunday of August, which is August 6, 2023. When Is Friendship Day in India? From History to Significance, Know Everything About This Special Day Dedicated to BFFs.

Friendship Day Significance

As designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN), International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year. International Friendship Day was introduced by the United Nations in 2011. This day helps in reminding people of the power of unity that lies in friendship.

Friendship is a beautiful relationship between people who are there for each other in happiness and sadness.

Wishing you all a very Happy Friendship Day!

