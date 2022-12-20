International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year on December 20. It is a day to raise public awareness about the importance of solidarity. International Human Solidarity Day is observed as a day to celebrate unity in diversity. International Human Solidarity Day was proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly, considering that promoting a culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing is essential for combating poverty. As you observe International Human Solidarity Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled quotes, messages and images that you can share on this day to raise awareness about the importance of solidarity in combating poverty. International Human Solidarity Day 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of the Global Event for Worldwide Poverty Eradication.

The main goal of International Human Solidarity Day is to recognize the universal value of solidarity by making member states aware of global objectives and initiatives to reduce poverty and formulate and share poverty reduction strategies of independent nations worldwide. The day was established under the UN Millennium Declaration, which determines an individual's civil and political rights in the modern era by establishing foreign relations between the member states and the UN. Here are quotes, messages and images that you can share with everyone on International Human Solidarity Day 2022. World Humanitarian Day 2022 Date and Significance: Extending The Hand of Help on This Important International Day.

International Human Solidarity Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

International Human Solidarity Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: No Matter How Different We Are From Each Other, We Are Still So Much Similar in So Many Ways. - Unknown

International Human Solidarity Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: Poverty Needs To Be Eradicated To Make This World a Better Place. – Unknown

Photo Credits: File Image

Quote Reads: You Don't Fight Racism With Racism, the Best Way to Fight Racism Is With Solidarity. - Bobby Seale

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: There Is No Joy Equal to That of Being Able to Work for All Humanity and Doing What You're Doing Well. - Buckminster Fuller

World Humanitarian Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: If You Can't Feed a Hundred People, Feed Just One. - Mother Teresa

International Human Solidarity Day was introduced by the General Assembly during the 2005 World Summit and was formally established on December 22, 2005, recognizing solidarity as a fundamental and universal value. Solidarity is an awareness of shared interests and objectives that create a psychological sense of unity and ties in a society that bind people together. This day encourages debates on ways to promote solidarity for achieving Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty eradication. Wishing everyone a Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2022!

