Internet - it is the sole revolutionary tool that has reshaped this world in a way that nobody could have ever imagined. From making it easier for us to stay in touch with our friends, miles away, to being an incredible tool that has made it easier for a lot of people to turn to work from home as a practical alternative, the internet has done a lot. This crucial invention in human history is therefore celebrated across the world on October 29 as International Internet Day. The celebration of International Internet Day 2020 is sure to be eventful, and here is everything you need to know about International Internet Day, the significance of International Internet Day 2020 celebrations and its history. Caps Lock Day 2020 Funny Memes and Puns to Send Those Who Love Using The Capitalisation Key.

When is International Internet Day 2020?

As mentioned above, International Internet Day is celebrated on October 29 every year. The first International Internet Day was observed on October 29, 2005, and ever since this day has been particularly important, as so much of our lives revolve around the internet. October 29 marks the day that This day offers an opportunity for people to celebrate the inventors of the internet. #TwitterDown Funny Memes and Reactions Start Trending On Umm... Twitter After Microblogging Site Faces Brief Outage.

Significance of International Internet Day Celebrations

We have carefully built a world where almost all our activities have been bettered by the internet. Working out? Try this online app that will help you measure your progress. Trying to relax and unwind? Binge-watch your favourite shows on streaming sites? With so much of our lives revolving around the internet, this celebration is crucial to not only thank the creators for this inventive tool that has truly reshaped our lives but also contemplating how the internet has actually affected our lives - in both good and bad way. A tool of convenience if used rightly, International Internet Day celebrations gives you the opportunity to find the balance and identify the internet usage that works for you.

Every year, there are various conferences, events and of course online celebrations where people share their own fun facts about the internet and also discuss key issues like freedom of speech on the internet, data tax, etc. 2020 has truly shown us how important of an invention the internet was, and we hope that we find a balanced way of making the most of this tool without losing our core values as humans. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Internet Day!

