International Internet Day celebration is focused on acknowledging the history of the internet, how it came to be and its importance in the growth and development of the world. International Internet Day has been an annual observance that not only celebrates the reach and power of the internet, but also addresses the challenges that we still face with making the internet accessible to various remote parts of the world.

As we celebrate International Internet Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including how to celebrate International Internet Day and its importance.

When Is International Internet Day 2025?

International Internet Day 2025 will be celebrated on October 29. The annual celebration was first marked on October 29, 2005. The commemoration is marked on October 29 to signify the date that the first internet connection was made - on October 29,1969. Safer Internet Day 2025 Date, Theme, Activities, History & Significance: All You Need To Know About the Global Initiative To Promote Online Safety.

History, Significance of International Internet Day

The celebration of International Internet Day commemorates the first ever electronic message sent by student programmer Charlie Kline. The message was ‘Lo’. The Internet was known as ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) at this point in time. In more recent times, the celebration of International Internet Day has been focused on celebrating how much the internet has evolved since then and the power it holds.

It is interesting to note that the celebration of International Internet Day is also marked on May 17 in some parts of the world, namely in Spain and various Latin American countries (Mexico, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela. The United Nations also tags this day as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, to promote the importance of information and communications technology and the diverse issues related to information society that the WSIS brought up.

