International Lefthanders Day 2020 is on August 13. It is annually observed on this day to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers in a predominantly right-handed world. International Lefthanders Day is also celebrated to spread awareness on issues faced by left-handers. About ten percent of the population stand out from the crowd, thanks to their uniqueness—the lefties. However, being left-handed does not have to stand in the way of anyone’s success. Despite the relatively low proportion of being left-handed, some of our favourite famous personalities are lefties. Did you know the world’s second-richest man, Bill Gates is a lefty? And so is the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Williams and the American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. In this article, find out who else is in the left-hander’s club and surprise yourself. From Struggles with College Chairs to Handshakes, Relatable Posts to Tag Your Lefty Friend In.

Bill Gates

The second richest man on the planet, Bill Gates, best known as the principal founder of Microsoft, is left-handed.

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has a few special things about him—like actually being a royal. And is also a left-hand. Even his father, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, also happens to be a lefty.

Barack Obama

When former US President, Barack Obama signed his first executive order on January 20, 2009, he joked, “That’s right, I’m a lefty, get used to it.” Not just him, many former US Presidents including James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, were all reportedly left-handed.

Angelina Jolie

Yes, the American actress, Angelina Jolie, who is everyone’s favourite iconic Hollywood heartthrob is a left-handed as well.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga uses her right hand when she plays the guitar. However, when the singer, signs a contract or applies her makeup, she uses her more dominant left hand.

Oprah Winfrey

The popular American talk show host, and a pop culture icon, Oprah Winfrey Does not need much more to stand out from the rest. But she also has the distinction of being a member of the left-handed club.

These are some of the famous people who are extremely popular for being members of the left-handed club. Not just their achievements, but being part of the relatively low population makes them stand out from the rest. So, if you are a lefty too, know that you are unique and equally capable of ruling the world, just like these famous celebrities. Happy International Lefthanders Day 2020, everyone!

