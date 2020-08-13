Happy International Lefthanders Day 2020! A complete day dedicated to people who use their left hand flawlessly-- something the rest of us can't! Yes, and while you must wish them for having the special ability, you could also share funny memes and jokes that are relatable! The history of this day date back to the time the first International Lefthanders Day was observed in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc. The idea of this day was to raise awareness of about the importance of the left-handed people in a predominantly right-handed world.

Well, you could surely share some funny Lefthanders memes and jokes to celebrate this day with your millennial friends. But did you know being Left-handed wasn't quite fun back in the ages when people thought left handed people were evil and contained demonic power. However, soon people learnt more and more and now things have become better for the lefties. But lefties still have to deal with some health issues that they are more prone to than the right handed people.

Since right handed people form the majority aka 90 percent of the population, there is said to be approximately 708 million left-handed people in the world. And today on International Lefthanders Day, let's celebrate with some funny memes and jokes you can share with your Left-handed pals.

Absolutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason the Chocolatier (@chefjasontx) on Aug 13, 2019 at 11:29am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @queenzofmemes on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:51pm PST

Doesn't Equate But Ok!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indected Soon (@abouttobeinfected) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:04pm PST

OMG Yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #jopsfunnyshit #memes (@joplin_hollie) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:58pm PDT

Wait, What?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Travel Mug Store (@the_travel_mug_store) on Aug 9, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Lefty Problems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @intheheartofrandom on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:56pm PDT

Ok!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ライオン (@a_bunch_of_zeros) on Jan 24, 2019 at 4:25pm PST

Have you ever wondered why some people are left-handed while some aren't? Well, there are several theories of how handedness develops in individual humans. While prenatal development is one thing it is a common theory that believes that the handedness affects the hemispheres is the brain hemisphere division of labour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).