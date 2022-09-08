International Literacy Day was created to highlight the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It is also observed as World Literacy Day to raise awareness about literacy issues within the local communities and globally. As many as 771 million people in different parts of the world are illiterate, whose definition involves the inability to read and write, according to UNESCO. This day aims to promote global literacy efforts, and in the aftermath of the pandemic, millions of learners are facing difficulties in returning to formal education. Read on to know more about the date, history, significance, theme and ways to observe International Literacy Day 2022. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: Date, Theme, Significance, Aim and Objective of the United Nations International Day.

Date & History of International Literacy Day

This day is celebrated on September 8 every year. The idea for the observance of this day was conceived during the World Conference of Ministers of Education for the Eradication of Illiteracy in Tehran in 1965. UNESCO then designated September 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966 in order to address worldwide concerns about illiteracy, and it has been held every year since its formal inception in 1967 to educate people about the value of literacy. The goal of this observance is to empower individuals with literacy and help them find work and improve their lives.

Theme & Significance of International Literacy Day 2022

The theme for International Literacy Day 2022 is "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”, which serves as an opportunity to rethink the importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure a quality, equitable, and inclusive education for everyone. This day is observed annually to advance the literacy agenda towards a more sustainable and literate society. Literacy is considered important for gaining knowledge, better employment opportunities, effective communication and for active participation in society. This day aims to spread this message among people and raise awareness about the ways in which all of us can contribute towards helping people in our community gain access to the resources that enable them to read and write.

How to Observe International Literacy Day 2022

It is believed that investing more in government schools, providing teachers with vocational training and creating a more inclusive learning environment can significantly improve literacy rates. We can do our bit by donating books to local classrooms so they have access to such resources and by gifting books and encouraging some to read who require tutoring.

This World Literacy Day is also a reminder to everyone to pick up the book lying on their shelves for a long time and read it. Literacy is considered a force of change in societies and it can help in the eradication of poverty by providing more opportunities, managing population growth and also helping attain gender equality. Happy International Literacy Day 2022!

