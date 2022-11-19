International Men’s Day is observed every year on November 19. It is celebrated to recognise the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of men. As you observe International Men’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Here's a collection of International Men’s Day 2022 images, Happy Men's Day 2022 images, International Men’s Day greetings, International Men’s Day 2022 wishes, Happy International Men’s Day 2022 HD wallpapers, quotes and a lot more to observe the day. Know the Date, History, Objectives And Significance Of Celebrating The Global Occasion.

International Men’s Day is an occasion to celebrate the lives of boys and men, their achievements and contributions, specifically their contributions to the nation, union, society, community, family, marriage and childcare. The main aim of this day is to promote basic awareness towards issues faced by men. The project of International Men’s Day was conceived on 8 February 1991 and inaugurated one year later on 7 February 1992 by Thomas Oaster.

In Malta, the celebrations have continued since 7 February 1994. As Malta was the only country celebrating the day in February, the Maltese AMR committee voted in 2009 to shift the date to November 19. Celebrating this day to highlight men’s issues, here is a collection of messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on International Men’s Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

JeromeTeelucksingh who revived the event promoted International Men’s Day as not just a gendered day, but a day where all issues affecting men and boys can be addressed. Unlike International Women’s Day, International Men’s Day is not recognised by the United Nations. But even then is celebrated worldwide with various activities. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all the men in your family to wish them International Men’s Day 2022.

