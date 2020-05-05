International Midwives' Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Share These Inspirational Sayings to Recognise The Hard Work of The Midwives!

Quotes on Midwives (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Midwives Day is observed on May 5 every year since 1991. The day recognises the work of midwives who play an important role in helping pregnant women deliver babies. The idea of the day is believed to have come from the 1987 International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) conference held in the Netherlands. It 2014, the day was also observed in Iran and New Zealand among other places. As we observe International Midwives Day 2020, we bring to you, quotes, inspirational sayings, International Midwives' Day 2020 HD Images and WhatsApp messages on the role of a midwife who plays a crucial role in society. The theme for ICM 2020 is Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilise, unite – our time is NOW! You can celebrate midwifery by tweeting using the hashtag #IDM2020. Is Midwife-Assisted Childbirth Better? 4 Benefits Every Pregnant Woman Should Know of.

Women who specialise in midwifery have quite a lot of experience in the field. While the popularity of midwives reduced in the past two centuries, it has once again started rising with a lot of women preferring to give birth at home. As we celebrate midwives, here are some popular quotes which highlight the work of these women. International Day of the Midwife: 4 Reasons Why India Needs More Midwives.

Quotes on Midwives (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“The Greatest Privilege of a Human Life Is to Become a Midwife to the Awakening of the Soul in Another Person.” Plato

Quotes on International Midwives Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“In All Cultures, the Midwife’s Place Is on the Threshold of Life, Where Intense Human Emotions, Fear, Hope, Longing, Triumph, and Incredible Physical Power-Enable a New Human Being to Emerge. Her Vocation Is Unique.” – Sheila Kitzinger

Quotes on International Midwives Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“It’s Not Just the Making of Babies, but the Making of Mothers That Midwives See As the Miracle of Birth.” – Barbara Katz Rothman

International Midwives Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“The Midwife Considers the Miracle of Childbirth As Normal, and Leaves It Alone Unless There’s Trouble. The Obstetrician Normally Sees Childbirth As Trouble; if He Leaves It Alone, It’s a Miracle.” ― Sheila Stubbs

International Midwives Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

“Good Midwifery Is a Combination of Art, Science, Experience, and Instinct.” ― Jennifer Worth, Farewell to the East End: The Last Days of the East End Midwives

Midwives save millions of lives every year. Their understanding and quick action at the crucial time of childbirth play a pivotal role in the health of the mother and child. In developing countries, there is a short of midwives because of which they do not get enough support and are underpaid. The job of midwives has been present since prehistoric times. They are made to study and understand a birthday; it also has cultural significance in many regions. Only a few men specialised in the field in earlier times making it exclusively a woman's profession. This International Midwives’ Day, take time out to understand the profession.