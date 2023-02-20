International Mother Language Day is observed yearly to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The day is celebrated on February 21 across the world and aims to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote multilingualism. It was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999, and was then formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the adoption of UN resolution 56/262[2] in 2002. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, February 21 is the anniversary of the day when the people of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) fought for recognition of the Bangla language. The day is also celebrated in West Bengal, India. Scroll down to learn more about International Mother Language Day 2023 Date, its history, significance and more.

Multilingualism contributes to the development of inclusive societies that allow multiple cultures, worldviews and knowledge systems to coexist and cross-fertilize.

International Mother Language Day 2023 Date

International Mother Language Day is celebrated on February 21 every year.

International Mother Language Day 2023 Theme

The theme of the 2023 International Mother Language Day is ‘Multilingual education – a necessity to transform education’.

History

In 1999, UNESCO declared February 21 to be celebrated as International Mother Language Day. It has been observed throughout the world since February 21, 2000. The declaration came up in tribute to the Language Movement done by the Bangladeshis (then the East Pakistanis). Mother Language Day is part of a broader initiative to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by people across the globe as adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2007, in UN resolution 61/266, which also established 2008 as the International Year of Languages. Hindi Diwas: Progress of Mother Tongue Essential for Growth of Official Language, Says Amit Shah.

Significance

Languages play a vital role in development, promoting cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, and strengthening cooperation and attaining quality education for all. UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies, and hence International Mother Language Day is of great importance for countries of the world. Within its mandate for peace, it works to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others.

