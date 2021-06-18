Picnics are some of the most fun activities that have become especially a favourite in the past year. All you need is open spaces, a home-cooked meal and you can enjoy some fun time with your loved ones. And to give you one more reason to head out for a picnic, June 18 is celebrated as International Picnic Day. In addition to planning extravagant day outs, International Picnic Day celebrations also include sharing Quotes on Picnics, International Picnic Day 2021 wishes, Happy International Picnic Day WhatsApp Stickers and International Picnic Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of International Picnic Day traditionally includes planning fun day picnics at parks or trekking up to popular picnic spots with your family or friends. In its essence, International Picnic Day just provides another opportunity for us to spend some quality time with our loved ones, doing what we all love.

“Picnics are very dear to those who are in the first stage of the tender passion.” - Arthur Conan Doyle

"Music was a big part of my family with gatherings, picnics, barbecues."- Lou Williams

“Unless you are at a picnic, life is no picnic”- Jane Wagner

"If the rain spoils our picnic, but saves a farmer's crop, who are we to say it shouldn't rain?" - Tom Barrett

“There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort.”- W. Somerset Maugham

"I'm into all that sappy stuff - a surprise picnic, nice dinner, or travelling. I'm kind of an old romantic." - Will Estes

“I’ve liked lots of people ’til I went on a picnic jaunt with them.” - Bess Truman

Nothing’s Better Than a Picnic.” - Zooey Deschanel

The celebration of International Picnic Day 2021 is sure to be especially fun now with people planning all sorts of fun day outs. And for those who cannot head out, a quick picnic by the window or a virtual hang out with friends is sure to be the way to go. The celebration of International Picnic Day offers a great opportunity for people to whip up their favourite picnic dishes. Whether it is a chic and luxurious charcuterie board or some on the go wraps, there are various fun dishes that can fit in your picnic baskets.

While picnics as kids were a day out with our school friends that gave us cherishable memories, as we grow up it becomes a day of fun-filled activities that we can plan with our loved ones. We hope that this International Picnic Day, you find your own way of celebrating picnics with great food and better food!

