It is International Tiger Day 2020 today, July 29. The worldwide event also called Global Tiger Day, is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation. In 2010, Saint Petersburg Tigger Summit founded the day. As we celebrate International Tiger Day 2020 today, here we bring you HD images and wallpapers of the big cats that are free for download online. Over the years, tigers have lost 90% of their natural habitats, and their world population has dropped significantly. It is important to raise awareness about tiger conservation. Through the International Tiger Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers, you can help increase knowledge about the importance of securing their habitat and conservation of the wild animals. These photos of the big cats can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and important messages on tigers to observe the global event. Watch Adorable Videos of Tiger Cubs That Revive Hope For the Species.

The aim to observe International Tiger Day 2020 is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of the big cats and to raise public awareness and support for higher conservation issues around the world. You can participate in increasing awareness by sharing International Tiger Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers available below. These photos of the big wild cats set as a reminder as to why it is important to save their environment and protect them from illegal hunting and poaching. From ‘Which Countries Have Tigers?’ to ‘Where Are Tigers Native to?’ Most Frequently Asked Questions About Wild Cats Answered.

International Tiger Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On International Tiger Day 2020, Let Us All Make A Promise to Support Tiger Conservation.

International Tiger Day 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Tiger Day 2020

International Tiger Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Tiger Day!

International Tiger Day 2020 Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Important To Protect The Habitat of Tigers. Happy International Tiger Day.

How to Download International Tiger Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

There are numerous stickers available on WhatsApp that make chatting more fun. From scary to cute, there are so many photos of tigers that can be used to share with your near ones. To download the latest WhatsApp Stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or simply click HERE. We hope that the above photos and wallpapers of tigers will be useful to you while generating awareness on tiger conservation issues across the world.

