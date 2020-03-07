International Women's Day 2020 Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Empowering Sayings and Photos to Send Wishes on March 8

Women's Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Women’s Day 2020 to everyone! The International Women’s Day is celebrated around the globe on March 8 every year. The event of International Women’s Day is aimed to raise awareness for women’s fundamental rights. People across the world celebrate this occasion with much fanfare and festivities. Many countries observe this day as a national holiday as well. People also send across motivating and inspiring International Women’s Day 2020 quotes to their loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook etc. on this special day. If you are looking for the best and popular 2020 International Women’s Day quotes and sayings, then you have come to the right place. Happy Women's Day 2020 Greetings in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Woman Power Quotes, SMS and Messages to Send Ahead of International Women's Day.

International Women’s Day is a global event which is celebrated with much fervour. And ahead of this day, if you are searching for the most amazing International Women’s Day 2020 quotes and sayings, then your search should end here, as we have got it all here. We, at LatestLY, present you a list of top trending and popular 2020 International Women’s Day quotes that you can send it to your friends, family, relatives, colleagues etc. Go Purple to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, Know the Significance of the Colour to Wear on March 8.

Message reads: “A Charming Woman Doesn’t Follow the Crowd; She Is Herself.” –Loretta Young

Message reads: “The Best Protection Any Woman Can Have Is Courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Message reads: “She Wasn’t Looking for a Knight. She Was Looking for a Sword.” –Atticus

Message reads: “A Strong Woman Looks a Challenge in the Eye and Gives It a Wink.” –Gina Carey

Message reads: “Women Are the Largest Untapped Reservoir of Talent in the World.” –Hillary Clinton

As March 8 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy International Women’s Day 2020”, and hope you do your bit in the upliftment of women in the society. We hope you would have loved sharing these inspiring and motivating 2020 International Women’s Day quotes with your loved ones.