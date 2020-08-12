Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, HD Photos and Greetings: Krishna Janmashtami is the annual commemoration of Lord Krishna’s birth and is celebrated by Hindus across India. Also known as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami 2020 Vrat was observed on August 11 followed by celebrations on August 12 in Smarta Sampradaya. However, Vaishnava Sampradaya will be observing the holy fast on August 12, followed by celebrations on August 13. Every year, Janmashtami celebrations involve preparing and decorating the Baby Krishna’s crib, cleaning the house, drawing rangolis and even going to the temple at midnight for the traditional festivity of Lord Krishna’s birth. While the celebrations are sure to be a little different and more personal this year, people are sure to be one as a community by sharing Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages, Gokulashtami 2020 Greetings, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. Janmashtami 2020 Wishes And Dahi Handi Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIF Images and SMS to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday.

Krishna Janmashtami, as the name suggests, is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana or Bhadrapad. This two-day celebration begins with the prayers and aarti of Lord Krishna, who is said to have been born at midnight. The second day of celebration is the famous Dahi Handi, where people form a human pyramid to break the earthen pot filled with Makhan or dahi, that Lord Krishna is said to have relished. Dahi Handi celebrations are particularly popular in the north. However, this year the large-scale celebration of Dahi Handi was cancelled. Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

Janmashtami celebrations typically begin in the evening of the Ashtami, and people often observe a night vigil, singing aartis and songs for Lord Krishna, decorating Baby Krishna idol with new or festive clothing and cradling the crib that the idol is placed on. This night-long celebration is filled with devotion, and people also perform a special Nishita Puja to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. Many people also celebrate by sharing Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages, Gokulashtami 2020 Greetings, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Janmashtami Bring Lot of Happiness and Fun Around, How About Stealing the Butter? Happy Janmashtami 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vrindavan Ka Raas Rachaye, Aa Gaya Nand Lal Krishna Kanhaiya, Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna, the Symbol of Peace and Love, Fill Up Your Life With Joy and Prosperity! Happy Janmashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mohan Murali Wala Aaya, Raas Rachane Wala Aaya, Deen Dayal Daya Kar Mujh Pe, Bhav Sagar Se Paar Kar Mujhe, Gokul Ashtami Sabke Jeevan Me Khushiya Laye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sound of Flute of Nandlala Invite Melody in Your Life and You Get Blessed With a Little Natkhat Like Him. God Bless. Happy Janmashtami!

How to Download Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Krishna Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. For Krishna Janmashtami celebration, people often prepare delicious snacks and delicacies that are said to be a favourite of Lord Krishna. Many people also decorate the house and draw rangolis of Baby Krishna’s footsteps entering the house. It is believed that on the night of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna visits the house of His devotees and blesses them. Here’s hoping that this Krishna Janmashtami fills our life with some much-needed positivity.

