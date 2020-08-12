Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna. People fast and offer prayers of Krishna on this festival. The day is observed by following varying customs, traditions and practices in different parts of the country. Dahi Handi is also an integral part of the celebrations. The festival falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu months of Shravaana or Bhadrapad corresponding with the Hindu months of August or September. Devotees observed Janmashtami Vrat (fast) on August 11 and August 12 while celebrations will take place on August 12 and August 13 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. As Janmashtami celebrations have begun, we bring to you Dahi Handi and messages to celebrate the day. It also includes Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Dahi Handi GIFs, Messages, SMS and Wallpapers to celebrate the day. Janmashtami 2020 Date And Gokulashtami Significance: Know The Shubh Muhurat And Stories Related to Observance Celebrating The Birth of Lord Krishna.

Individuals can also share this collection of best Janmashtami 2020 greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. Yes, they are still a trend! If you want to be more creative with your Krishnasthami wishes, then all you need to do is download these HD Krishna festive greetings and save it on your smartphone. Use any app and convert them into GIFs and videos. You can then share your Janmashtami 2020 videos on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well. Another way is to download the latest and cutest sticker pack on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share on respective platforms. Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

Facebook Greetings Read: May All the Paths Lead Home and All Your Worries Are Taken Care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi Wishes to You and Your Family!

Janmashtami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Fun Time of the Year Is Here When You Get to Play “Handi Phod” and May Lord Krishna Showers With You Love and Blessings! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Sri Krishna GIF!

Janmashtami Message Reads: May the Festival of Janmashtami Bring Lot of Happiness and Fun Around, How About Stealing the Butter? Happy Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Get Together and Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday. Wishing You a Very Happy Janmashtami 2020!

Dahi Handi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Is the Occasion of Fun, Joy, Love and There Is So Much More. Wishing You a Happy Dahi Handi

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Janmashtami Is the Festival of Joy and Fun As Lord Krishna Was Always a Person to Enjoy His Life to Live the Fullest and We Wish You the Same! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used, you can also download Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. WhatsApp Stickers make the festive greetings even more colourful.

Janmashtami has different names as per diverse cultures such as Srikrishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, SaatamAatham, Krishnashtami, Yadukulashtami, and Sree Jayanti. It is celebrated with pomp vigour across the country, with the major celebrations taking place in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. People throng to Krishna temples in Mathura and Vrindavan during this festive event. Also, Dahi Handi is an age-old popular sport which is observed extravagantly in Maharashtra on this day. People observe fasting, decorate their temples, buy new clothes, prepare traditional sweets etc. Some several rituals and traditions are followed to mark the celebrations of Janmashtami.

