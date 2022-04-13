Happy Jur Sital 2022! Jur Sital or Jude Sheetal is the celebration of the Maithili New Year. It marks the first day of the Maithili calendar and is also known as Aakhar Bochhor and is the celebration of the God and Goddess of harvest. the festival also coincides with other harvest and spring festivals. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 14, Thursday. To mark Jur Sital 2022, we bring you a collection of the latest Jur Sital 2022 messages, Happy Jur Sital 2022 greetings, Jur Sital images, Happy Jur Sital HD wallpapers, Jude Sheetal messages, Happy Maithili New Year 2022 greetings, Maithili New Year images, and HD wallpapers and more, all available for free download online. Jur Sital 2022 Date in India: When Is Satuani Festival? Know Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maithili New Year.

It is one of the most important festivals in the Maithili community and it is celebrated ahead of the Satuani festival amongst the Mithila region and people of Nepal. The day is celebrated to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest and also to pray for a prosperous new year. We created some greetings, messages and wishes for you to send to your family and friends to pass your wishes of Jur Sital. Jur Sital 2022 Food: How To Make Badi Bhaat? Easy Recipe Video To Make Mithila Special Cuisine for Maithili New Year.

Wishes and Messages for Jur Sital 2022

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Maithili New Year Bless You with Health, Wealth, and Happiness. Happy Jur Sital.

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Wishing You and Your loved ones A Very Happy and Blissful Jur Sital.

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Here's Hoping That The New Year Brings Us Lots of New and Exciting Opportunities in Our Lives. Happy Jur Sital

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Here's Sending You Warm Greetings on the Cheery Occasion Of Jur Sital. Have a Wonderful New Year Surrounded by Those That Mean the Most!

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Cheers to a New Year, New Beginnings and New Hope! Happy Jur Sital

Jur Sital is the mark of the first day of the Maithili New Year and it is a joyous occasion deeply rooted in culture and enriched with traditions.

