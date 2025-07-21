Kamika Ekadashi is a sacred observance in the Hindu tradition, falling during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Shravan. Kamika Ekadashi 2025 is on Monday, July 21. It is considered one of the most spiritually rewarding Ekadashis as per the Padma Purana. Devotees observe a day-long fast and engage in prayers to Lord Vishnu, especially in his form as Narayana. The fast is believed to absolve one’s sins and liberate the soul from the cycle of rebirth. Many begin the day with a ritual bath, decorate their home shrines, and chant Vishnu Sahasranama. To celebrate Kamika Ekadashi 2025, we bring you Kamika Ekadashi 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Lord Vishnu images, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family. Sawan 2025 Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Shravan Maas.

The significance of Kamika Ekadashi lies in its promise of spiritual growth and purification. Observing this Ekadashi is said to be more beneficial than even performing elaborate yajnas or visiting holy pilgrimages. It is believed that offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu on this day pleases him immensely. Devotees also read sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or stories related to Ekadashi Vrat Katha. The fast typically includes refraining from grains, meat, and certain spices, with many devotees consuming only fruits and milk.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May With the Grace and Blessings of Lord Vishnu All Your Sorrows Get Vanish and Your Problems Get Eliminated. Wishing You a Happy Kamika Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Kamika Ekadashi, I Pray for Your Happiness, Good Health, Prosperity, and Success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Lord Vishnu Be Upon You and Your Family for the Entire Life. A Very Happy and Blessed Kamika Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Endow You With Strength, To Follow the Path of Righteousness and Dharma. May You Get Rid of Your Past Sins and Attain Ultimate Salvation. Best Wishes to You and Your Family on Kamika Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That on the Pious Day of Kamika Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu Forgives All Your Sins and Bestows You With Positivity and Wisdom To Do the Right Things.

Apart from individual rituals, many temples organise special Vishnu pujas and bhajan sessions. The atmosphere becomes serene and spiritually uplifting, as devotees gather to chant, meditate, and reflect. Kamika Ekadashi is especially important for those seeking to overcome negative karma and mental restlessness. It’s also a time to cultivate devotion and connect with divine virtues like truth, compassion, and humility. The observance concludes the next morning with a simple meal, often after donating food or clothes to the needy, making the fast not just about abstinence but also service.

