The auspicious month of Sawan, also called Shravan or Shravan Mass, is one of the holiest periods in the Hindu calendar. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is marked by great devotion and rituals by devotees across the country. Sawan 2025 begins on July 11 and concludes on August 16 in North India as per the Purnimanta calendar. In Maharashtra and several Southern regions, Shravan Maas 2025 begins on July 25 and ends on August 23. Sawan Month is a sacred and spiritual month in Hinduism which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan has various traditional festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Sanskrit Diwas, Nag Panchami, Hariyali Teej, Kamika Ekadashi, Shravan Somwar Vrat, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi among others.

Shravan Somwar 2025 Vrat Dates: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4

All Mondays or Somwar that fall during the Shravana month are considered highly auspicious for fasting to seek blessings of Lord Shiva and are known as Shravana Somwar. Most states follow regional calendars due to which dates of Sawan Somwar might differ by 2 weeks.

Kamika Ekadashi: July 21, 2025, Monday

Kamika Ekadashi is a holy fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi Vrats, which are observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu.

Hariyali Teej: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, mainly in North India. This day marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated for marital bliss and the well-being of the spouse and children.

Nag Panchami: July 29, 2025, Tuesday

The Nag Panchami festival is dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta. On this day, devotees worship the Naag and seek his blessings and protection. Married women offer puja and milk to the Snake God, and women pray for the wellness of their brothers and family.

Kalki Jayanti: July 30, 2025, Wednesday

Kalki Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the arrival of Lord Vishnu's 10th incarnation, Kalki. Kalki would be the tenth and the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu at the end of Kali Yuga.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 5, 2025, Tuesday

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi Vrats observed by Hindus. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a special fast observed only by couples to pray for their child and the happiness of their family.

Varalakshmi Vrat: August 8, 2025, Friday

On Varalakshmi Vrat day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi with great devotion. Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to propitiate the goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu. Simha Lagna, Vrishchika Lagna, Kumbha Lagna, and Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat, required for the Varalakshmi Puja are available on this page.

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025, Saturday

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the loving and sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It involves sisters tying a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists.

Gayatri Jayanti: August 9, 2025, Saturday

Gayatri Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of Veda. In the scriptures, Goddess Gayatri is also described as the Mother of the Gods and Goddesses. In modern India, the day of Gayatri Jayanti on Shravana Purnima is also celebrated as Sanskrit Diwas.

Narali Purnima: August 9, 2025, Saturday

Narali Purnima is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra. Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Narali Purnima in the state, especially at coastal Maharashtra and Konkani region.

Sanskrit Diwas: August 9, 2025, Saturday

Sanskrit Diwas is celebrated to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language, the mother of all Indian languages and the first among the ancient languages spoken in India.

Shravan month holds great significance for Hindus as it is the first month of the Chaturmas period, which consists of four months—Sawan, Bharapada, Ashwin and Kartik. During this period, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, and Lord Shiva takes care of the entire creation. Hence, during the Shravan month, devotees worship Lord Shiva and worship him to seek his blessings for a healthy and prosperous life.

