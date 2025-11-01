Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka State Day, is a public holiday in Karnataka that is celebrated annually with great enthusiasm annually on November 1. This annual event in the southern state of India commemorates the merger in 1956 of the Kannada-speaking regions of southwestern India under the States Reorganisation Act to form the state. Kannada Rajyotsava is a government holiday in Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. This year, Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1.

On this day in 1956, all Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were merged to form a single state, initially called Mysore State. It was renamed Karnataka in 1973. The celebrations are marked by multicoloured tableaux carrying the picture of the Goddess Bhuvaneshwari mounted on a decorated vehicle among other special events. In this article, let’s know more about Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Karnataka Rajyotsava HD Images and Karnataka Formation Day Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Karnataka Day Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Quotes to Celebrate.

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 Date

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1.

Karnataka Rajyotsava History

Aluru Venkata Rao was among the earliest visionaries to dream of a unified Kannada-speaking state. He launched the Karnataka Ekikarana movement in 1905. When India became a republic in 1950, provinces were reorganised based on linguistic lines, leading to the creation of the State of Mysore, which brought together several regions in South India once ruled by different kings.

On November 1, 1956, the Mysore State, which included most of the territory of the former princely state, was merged with Kannada-speaking regions from the Bombay and Madras presidencies and parts of the Hyderabad principality, forming a unified Kannada-speaking state. The new state encompassed three main regions - North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara) and Old Mysore. Initially, the state retained the name Mysore, but later on, people from North Karnataka opposed the name as it represented only one part of the region, following which the government officially renamed the state ‘Karnataka’ on November 1, 1973. Devaraj Arasu was the Chief Minister of the state when this landmark decision was taken. Karnataka Rajyotsava Messages, Quotes and Greetings: Send Karnataka Formation Day Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers and State Foundation Day Photos To Celebrate Karnataka Day.

Eminent literary figures such as K. Shivaram Karanth, Kuvempu, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, A. N. Krishna Rao, and B. M. Srikantaiah also played key roles in the unification movement and the promotion of Kannada identity.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Significance

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day is celebrated with great joy and vigour across the state. The entire state wears a festive look on this day as the red and yellow Kannada flags are hoisted at different strategic locations across the state and the Kannada anthem is chanted. The flag is hoisted at political party offices and several localities even as youth in many areas take out processions on their vehicles.

It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the government of Karnataka, the hoisting of the Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and key dignitaries of Karnataka, among other events. The state government asserts the Rajyotsava awards and Karnataka Ratna on this day, which are awarded to people responsible over 100 buildings for outstanding contributions in the development of Karnataka

