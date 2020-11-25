India is called the land of fasts, fairs and festivals. And the culturally-diverse land observes a festival as per the traditions varying from region to region. Prabodhini Ekadashi, an auspicious observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is celebrated as Kartiki Ekadashi in the Indian state of Maharashtra. People worship Lord Vitthal (or Lord Vithoba), believed to be an avatar of the Lord Vishnu or his avatar, Shri Krishna. Apart from Prabodhini Ekadashi in the month of Kartik, the other most important festival dedicated to Lord Vithoba is Devshayani Ekadashi, held in the month of Ashadha. Like any other religious festival or auspicious occasion, people will extend festive greetings to their family members and friends on Kartiki Ekadashi 2020. Here's a collection of Kartiki Ekadashi 2020 HD images with Marathi messages, Prabodhini Ekadashi wishes, Lord Vithoba HD photos, Dev Uthani Ekadashi WhatsApp messages, SMS and more for you to download easily for free online.

Why do people celebrate Prabodhini Ekadashi or Kartiki Ekadashi? But first, Kab Hai Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 (When is Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020?). Well, the date of the celebration of the Vishnu festival is November 25 (Wednesday). It falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) in the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Kartik. Prabodhini Ekadashi is known by several other names like Vishnu-Prabodhini ("awakening of Vishnu") and Hari-Prabodhini, Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi, Utthana Ekadashi ("opening of His eyes"), Deothan, Dev Uthav Ekadashi or Dev Oothi Ekadashi ("god's awakening") as well as Kartiki Ekadashi, Kartik Shukla Ekadashi and Kartiki.

The significance of this festival is that it marks the end of Chaturmas, an auspicious period of four months when Lord Vishnu goes into cosmic sleep. It is on Prabodhini Ekadashi that he wakes up from deep slumber. People in Maharashtra usually celebrated this festival at popular Vitthal temple at Pandhapur. However, it would be closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, you can always make this festival special by sharing these special messages on the day.

Kartiki Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kartiki Ekadashi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

We wish everyone a very Happy Kartiki Ekadashi 2020. It is said that one must stay awake on the day and pray to Lord Vishnu in order to please him. There are more dos and don'ts related to Prabodhini Ekadashi you must follow religiously to gain divine blessings from the Almighty. We hope you have a great day and do not forget to share these lovely wishes and messages with your loved ones.

