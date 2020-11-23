The Hindu month of Kartik is an auspicious time. A lot of festivals and events are dedicated to this month, considered significant among devotees. Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Devotthan Ekadashi, is the upcoming festival for the followers of Lord Vishnu. Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 is on November 25. It marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, when god Vishnu is believed to sleep. There is a religious significance of observing the festival and devotees also keep vrat (fast) to honour Prabodhini Ekadashi. In this article, we will know a little more details, including Dev Uthani Ekadashi shubh tithi, significance, mahatva and other rituals.

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Date and Shubh Tithi

Prabodhini Ekadashi is the 11th lunar day in the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month Kartik. It is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Shayani Ekadashi and wakes on Prabodhini Ekadashi, thus giving the day its name, which means, awakening eleventh. Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 is on November 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 4:12 pm on November 24 and end at 6:40 pm on November 25.

Prabodhini Ekadashi: Significance and Rituals

Prabodhini Ekadashi also called Devotthan Ekadashi, or Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, when god Vishnu is believed to sleep. As per the Hindu religion, the day is also celebrated as Tulsi Vivah, as it is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi. The end of Chaturmas, when marriages are prohibited signifies the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. A fast is observed on the Ekadashi day, and the ritual marriage of the tulsi plant is performed with god Vishnu. During the evening time, people prepare floor designs by geru paste and rice paste, which is a very well-known tradition.

Lakshmi Pujan and Vishnu Pujan is done at evening time with sugarcane, rice, dried red chillies, etc. and is given to the pandits. The whole auspicious Ekadashi tithi is considered auspicious, and devotees are urged to worship Lord Vishnu and Tulsi with full devotion to seeking their blessings.

