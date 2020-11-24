Devauthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 25, Wednesday and the shubh muhurat for Prabodhini Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah starts from 02:42 pm on this date, to November 26, 2020 till 05: 10. The day is considered extremely auspicious for Hindus around the world and Chaturmas also ends with Devuthani Ekadashi. It is believed that Lord Vishnu rises from a 4-month-long sleep on this day and after performing Tulsi marriage on this day people start having weddings and marriage ceremonies of their own or in their families. And all the Shubh Vivah Muhurat begins to come along after this day. If you are looking for post-Dev Uthani Ekadashi wedding dates for 2020-21 we have your back!

On this day Tulsi is married to Shaligram and the holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi is considered the Guardian God in Trinity of Hinduism, God Shailgram or Vishnu. To celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020 and to wish your family and friends we have for you Tulsi Vivah greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images, SMS and messages to send on the festival. On this day there are a set of holy rituals that you must perform to bring in prosperity and happiness in your life. There are also some telltale things you should refrain from so if you looking for the dos and don'ts list to perform on this day for good luck check these out:

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Dos

1.On the wake of Lord Vishnu on Deuthan Ekadashi, all the gods welcome him by lighting a lamp. Therefore, on this day you must also light a lamp at your home.

2. Tulsi marriage is also given more importance on the day of Deva Uthni Ekadashi. Therefore, on this day, please marry Tulsi with Shaligram. By doing this, you will also receive blessings of Mother Tulsi along with Lord Vishnu.

3. The person observing the fast of Devuthani Ekadashi should get up first from sunrise and perform Kirtan of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu throughout the night.

4. Tulsi Dal must be offered to Lord Vishnu on the worship of Devuthani Ekadashi. Because Tulsi party is very much loved by Lord Vishnu.

5. Couples who do not have children here, should recite Tulsi Namashtak on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi.

6. On the day of Goddess Ekadashi, a person should fast without staying waterless. If he cannot do this, then he should have food at one time.

7. If you do not use salt at all during the fast of Devauthani Ekadashi, then observe your fast on this day with fruit.

8. At the time of worship of Devauthani Ekadashi, more and more mantras of Lord Vishnu should be chanted. Because on this day Lord Vishnu gives special blessings to his devotees.

9. On Devuthani Ekadashi, an hour is played to awaken Lord Vishnu. Therefore, a person fasting on this day should wake up Lord Vishnu by playing the hour of worship.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Don'ts

1. Do not forget to consume rice even on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. Because the consumption of rice is considered prohibited on this day. It is believed that a person who eats rice on Ekadashi is born in the next birth in a creeping vulva.

2. The person observing the fast of Goddess Ekadashi should not quarrel with anyone. Because on this day, Lord Vishnu becomes angry by fighting a fight.

3.Do not break the basil leaves on the day of Lord Ekutni. On this day not only basil leaves but you should not pluck leaves and flowers from any tree. For worshiping Lord Vishnu, cut the leaves and flowers on the day before Dashami.

4. Whether or not you fast on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. But you must follow Brahmacharya fast. If you don't do this then you will have to face the wrath of Lord Vishnu.

5. The person observing the fast of Devuthani Ekadashi should sleep on the ground on this day. On this day you should not forget to sleep on the bed.

It is said that it is necessary to stay in one place during the days of Chaturmas, as the Sadhu Sannyas these days stay in one city or township and do preaching work. This Chaturmas is completed on Devotthan Ekadashi and according to the mythological legend, Gods also wake up on this day. It is believed that on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, all the gods and their lord Vishnu sleep. Then after four months, Devotthan awakens on Ekadashi. No marriage, new construction or business, such auspicious work starts in these four months only after assuming the sleeping period of the gods.

