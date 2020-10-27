Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and it is that time of the year to have a complete solah shringar done to look the traditional best and that must include beautiful Mehendi-clad hands. If you are wondering what solah shringar is, it is when women dress up usually wearing sarees or lehengas along with ornaments, sindoor, makeup and mehndi amongst other beautiful adornments to go with it. Mehndi plays a very important role in the solah shringar aka the traditional sixteen makeup or adornment steps. The beauty rituals from head to toe, usually consist of makeup, accessories and ornaments, etc. Meanwhile this year Karwa Chauth may be celebrated differently because of the coronavirus pandemic, check out the Karva Chauth 2020 date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals and more about the fast women keep for their husbands' long life. An Indian traditional look is incomplete without amazing Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet.

Mehendi is not just considered auspicious but is also said to signify prosperity and luck, especially on this day. Karwa Chauth holds immense importance and is essentially celebrated by Northern Indians, four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika. There are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist mehandi pattern, lace glove mehandi designs, and so many more.

Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations. Here are some easy Karwa Chauth Mehandi Designs, Karwa Chauth Mehendi, karwa chauth mehndi designs, Karwa Chauth puja, Mehandi Designs, Mehandi Patterns, Mehendi, mehendi designs:

Easy Mehndi Design

Latest Back Hand Mehandi Pattern

Beautiful

Last-Minute Mehndi Design You Must Try

Gorgeous Mehndi Design

Easy And Quick Mehndi Design

Intricate Mehandi Design

Feet Mehendi Design

We also have for you some of the tried and tested, hacks and tricks that work when it comes to darkening the mehndi colour. Happy Karwa Chauth to one and all, may this day brings in lots of happiness and joy in your married life. And your hands look as beautiful as you are on this clad in mehendi.

