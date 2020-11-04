04 Nov, 17:31 (IST) Women Await Moonrise to Break Fast On Karwa Chauth 2020, women are waiting to spot the full moon to offer special prayers and break the fast. Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. On the festival, women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. Stay tuned with his live blog to be updated about moonrise timings of Indian cities and states like Kolkata, Siliguri, Assam and Odisha.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by married women in the North Indian states. Women fast and pray for the long life and health of their husbands. After the day-long fast, they wait for moonrise to perform puja after which women break their fast. According to the traditional practice, wives look at the moon through a sieve and then at their husbands through it. Hence, the exact time when the moon arises is of great importance on Karwa Chauth. We bring to you moonrise timings or Chandra Darshan Samay along with shubh muhurat to perform the Karva Chauth puja at the right time. Stay tuned with Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time live blog for the Indian cities of Kolkata, Siliguri, Assam, Odisha. Stay tuned with this live blog to be updated on Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat to break the fast. Moonrise is awaited at 07:40 PM while at 06:46 PM in Siliguri. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

In Assam, moonrise is awaited at 07:18 PM and at 07:55 in Odisha. Karwa Chauth Moon is also known as Chauth Ka Chand or Chauth Ka Chandrama. Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthik. Karva Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. While it celebrated grandly every year, in 2020, festivities have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic induced situation. However, people will observe the day at their home. After the prayers, Arghya is offered to the moon, following which the husband offers food to the wife. Karwa Chauth 2020 Early Morning Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes And Messages to Share on Karva Chauth.

People wish each other on the occasion with Happy Karwa Chauth messages and greetings. Husbands and wives greet each other on the occasion by sending romantic messages. The festival is celebrated by following varying customs and rituals. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Karwa Chauth.