Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 to all Hindu women celebrating this auspicious day today. Karva Chauth is a significant day observed by married women to pray for their husband's long life. It is very popularly celebrated in North Indian states, and with so much significance attached to it, Indian Hindu married women also mark these festivities even if they are outside the country. The day-long fast ends after moonrise, where women wait till the moonrise to have the first bite of food or drink water. So moonrise timings are very important to know. People search for Karwa Chauth moonrise time, Karwa Chauth 2020 moon timings, Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise timings and so on. If you are living in Canada and celebrating this auspicious occasion on November 4, we will keep you updated with the moonrise timings of Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver in Canada here. Stay tuned here to know when will moon rise in Canada on November 4.

As we mentioned earlier, Karwa Chauth is traditionally celebrated in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. But those Hindu married women who have settled abroad do not want to miss out on this big day. Women get up early, have a sargi, and then begin the fast. Many women also do the solah shringar beauty routine and decorate their Karva Chauth Thali for the special puja in the evening around moonrise. The tentative moonrise timings for Canada is 19:43 PM in Toronto. Moonrise will be at 19:18 in Vancouver and around 19:20 PM in Ottawa.

It is a special day for all couples, especially the newly married ones. In some families, the husbands also keep this fast for their loving wives. It is a great occasion that signifies a women's love for her partner. If you too fasting and eagerly waiting for the moonrise, stay tuned here as we will keep you updated with the moon timings. Wishing all women Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

