Happy Karwa Chauth 2021! Karva Chauth fasting celebration holds special significance amongst the Hindus. On this day, married couples (mostly women) keep a fast for a happy married life. People pray for the long life of their partners. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Karva Chauth fast will be celebrated on October 24, Sunday. Karva Chauth vrat (fast) is considered the most difficult of all fasts. This fast is kept without water throughout the day. This fast is broken after moon sighting and it is believed that by observing Karva Chauth fast, the husband lives longer. This year, special coincidences are being made on Karva Chauth, that increase the importance of this fast. As we prepare to commemorate this auspicious festival, here are some Karwa Chauth HD images, Happy Karwa Chauth messages, wallpapers, Karwa Chauth 2021 greetings for wife along with WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share after the moon rise.

The fast of Karva Chauth sees women praying for the good health, success and the long life of their husbands. Even a drop of water is considered taboo during this fast, but nothing is more important than your health. Before breaking the fast, women adorn themselves with sixteen makeup rituals aka Solah Shringar on this day. To make this day even more special, you can send Karva Chauth 2021 greetings, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers and more to wish Happy Karwa Chauth after the moon sighting. Once the Karwa Chauth Chand is spotted, people exchange special Karwa Chauth Wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth messages, Karwa Chauth 2021. So here we have WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other along with some latest Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes after the moon sighting. Check out the special collection here:

Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Wife, I Can’t Thank You Enough for Making My Life a Blissful Journey. I Shall Always Remain Indebted to You for Showering Me With Boundless Love. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to Us.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Is All About a Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. Let’s Celebrate the Festival With Love and Happiness! Happy Karwa Chauth 2021

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Karwa Chauth Fill Your Life With Joy and Happiness. Wish Good Health and Prosperity to You Are Your Family! Happy Karwa Chauth 2021

Karwa Chauth wishes For Husband Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sindoor Decorates the Forehead of a Woman. I Love You Dear and Will Always Protect You in My Warm Arms. Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Karwa Chauth Bring Hope, Smiles and Good Luck in Your Life! Have a Blessed Day! Happy Karwa Chauth 2021

Karwa Chauth 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online

The WhatsApp stickers are available for both iOS and Android versions.

This time Karva Chauth fast will be celebrated on Sunday. In Hinduism, Sunday is dedicated to Lord Surya. Suryadev is very pleased by fasting on Sundays and special blessings are showered on the devotees. Since Karva Chauth fast will be kept on Sunday, this way you will get the blessings of Lord Surya.

