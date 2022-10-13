On the fourth day after Purnima or the Full Moon in the lunar month of Kartika, Hindu women celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival for their beloved husbands' welfare and longevity. According to the traditional Hindu Calendar, Karwa Chauth 2022 will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday and will end on October 14, Friday. The Hindu community marks the occasion with religious fervour by remembering the mythological tale of beautiful Rani Veervati, who spent her first Karva Chauth as a married woman at her parents' house. The legendary tale is chanted by women who keep the holy Karwa Chauth fast with faith and patience. Herein we bring to you the video recording of the story along with lyrics that make most Hindu Indian women fast for a whole day every year.

As per different online sources, legend has it that Queen Veervati was a sister of seven brothers who couldn't cope with the distress she felt during her Karwa Chauth fast. On the festival day, the Queen kept a strict vrat after sunrise; by the evening, she was keenly waiting to get a glimpse of the Moon. The Rani struggled to control her hunger and thirst, which became a troublesome case for her brothers. The brothers decided to make a fake moon seeing her anguish, and placed a circular mirror in a Pipal tree that looked like the Moon had risen. Some also mention that the brothers built a massive fire behind a mountain and duped their sister by convincing her that the glow emitted from the fire was that of the Moon. So, Veervarti fell for her brothers' tricks and broke her fast. The moment she ate food after getting deceived by her brothers, word arrived that her husband, the king, was dead. Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Time and Puja Muhurat: Know All About Upvas Date, Moonrise Timing in India and Traditions of the Auspicious Fasting Festival.

Watch: Rani Veervati And Her Tale Of Devotion In Hindi

Here's A Video Of Karwa Chauth Katha In Punjabi

Why women keep the sacred vrat comes from two versions of the story, which is associated with Rani Veervati's encounter with the Goddess, who suggested she keep the Karwa Chauth Fast again with devotion; while the second context states that she met Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati while she was rushing back to her parents' house. Goddess Parvati cut her little finger to give the Queen a few drops of her holy blood and guided her to finish the holy fast the following day.

