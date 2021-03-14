March is an auspicious time, and during this month, many important festivals are taken place. At the end of the month, the Hindu festival of colours, Holi, will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Ahead of that starts the auspicious Kharmas, also known as Malmas. Kharmas 2021 starts from today, March 14, and it will continue for a month and end on April 14, 2021. What happens on Kharmas? As the spiritual Malmas 2021 begins, here we will know a little more about the month. From the observance history, to its significance, rituals and more, here is everything you should know about Kharmas.

Kharmas 2021 Dates

The period of Kharmas, also known as Malmas takes place twice a year, when the Sun enters Sagittarius and Pisces. Kharmas 2021 starts from March 14, and the period will end on April 14, 2021.

What is Kharmas?

Like, we said, the period of Kharmas takes place twice a year. The first happens when the Sun enters the Sagittarius zodiac sign. The second occurs when the Sun transits in the Pisces zodiac sign. On March 14, the Sun will transit in Pisces from Aquarius, and the period will end on April 14, with the Sun's transit in Aries from Pisces.

Kharmas History, Significance and Rituals

As per astrological beliefs, the duration of Kharmas takes place when the Sun enters Sagittarius and Pisces. The reason behind this period is that the brightness of Jupiter lessens due to the Sun, and therefore, any auspicious activity is not carried out during this period. Marriage, home entrance, business and more, people avoid starting any new work during the period of Kharmas.

During Kharmas, people are encouraged to worship Lord Sun and Lord Vishnu. While no important work is believed to be done during this month, charity work is considered highly auspicious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).