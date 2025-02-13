Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13 every year as part of Valentine Week and holds special significance in expressing love, affection, and deep emotional connections between lovers. A kiss is one of the purest and most powerful expressions of love. It can help convey the deep emotions and affection. A kiss is a universal gesture that signifies intimacy, trust, and connection between two people. Kiss Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13. Whether shared between romantic partners, family members, or friends, a kiss symbolises care and warmth, strengthening relationships in a way that words cannot express. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Each type of kiss holds a unique meaning in the language of love. From a passionate kiss that expresses desire to a gentle forehead kiss that conveys protection and respect, make the most of this Kiss Day and express your love to your loved ones. In this article, let’s know more about Kiss Day 2025 Date, significance and celebrations related to the seventh day of love week. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

Kiss Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week

Kiss Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13.

Kiss Day Significance

Kiss Day holds great importance as the day serves as a perfect opportunity for couples to express their love for their partners or anyone they love. Scientific studies suggest that kissing releases oxytocin, often referred to as the ‘love hormone’, which enhances feelings of happiness and attachment. Hence, a kiss is also a symbol of reassurance, security, and belonging. Whether in moments of joy, comfort, or celebration, a kiss serves as a timeless gesture of love. Happy Kiss Day 2025 to all!

