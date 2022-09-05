Labor Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday of September. It is a day set aside for working men and women. Labor Day 2022 will fall on September 5. It is celebrated on the first Monday of September in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the canal zone and the Virgin Islands. As you celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Labor Day images, Happy Labor Day 2022 messages, Labor Day greetings, and Labor Day quotes you can download and send on this day through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The first Labor Day was celebrated in 1882 in New York City as decided by the Central Labor Union. In 1884, the first Monday of September was selected as the holiday. Central Labor Union urged other countries to follow the example of New York and celebrate a workingmen’s day on the same date. Since then, every year, working men and women wish each other on this day by sending messages on various social media platforms. You can download and send messages to one and all through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labor Day Everyone! Thank You for Your Tireless Work. Now Kick Back, Relax, and Enjoy Your Day Off. You’ve Earned It!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labor Day to the Workers of Every Field! The World Runs on Your Contributions and You All Deserve Respect, Recognition, and a Day To Relax. We Hope You Have a Great One!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Only Reason Our Company Can Survive and Succeed Is Because of the Efforts and Hard Work Every Day of Every Person, Including You. Thank You, and Happy Labor Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a Force To Be Reckoned With in the Workplace, and You Clearly Enjoy What You Do. Have a Great Labor Day, and Enjoy the Time Off To Regroup and Strategize for the Remainder of the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day You Create Something Special With the Work You Do. Your Effort Is a Great Asset and Deserves To Be Recognized, Respected, and Celebrated. Happy Labor Day.

The origin of Labor Day is still not confirmed. Some records state that Peter J McGuire, general secretary of the brotherhood of carpenters and joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, was the first to suggest a day to honour working men and women. While many also believe that Matthew Maguire proposed Labor Day while serving as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. You can download and send messages to your near and dear to wish them through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Wishing everyone Happy Labor Day 2022!

