Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September every year in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Canal Zone and the Virgin Islands. This year Labor Day 2022 will fall on September 5. Ahead of Labor Day Weekend 2022, here are messages you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them. You will find a collection of Labor Day 2022 wishes, Happy Labor Day 2022 messages, Labor Day images, Happy Labor Day 2022 greetings, photos, quotes and HD wallpapers and much more. Labor Day 2022 in United States: Date, Significance, History and Ways To Honour American Labor Movement and Hard Work and Contributions of Laborers.

Labor Day has been celebrated as a national holiday in Canada and the United States since 1894. It is a day set aside for working men and women. Samuel Gompers, the founder and long-time president of the American Federation of Labor, said Labor Day differs in every essential way from the other holidays of the year in any country. As you celebrate Labor Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Labor Day Weekend Sales 2022: From Mattress to Laptop, Google Trends List Items People Are Looking To Snag This Labor Day.

There is no confirmation on the origin of Labor Day. According to some records, Peter J MC.Guire, general secretary of the brotherhood of carpenters and joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, was the first to suggest a day to honour working men and women. But many also believe that Matthew Maguire, a mechanist, founded the holiday. According to recent research, Matthew Maguire proposed Labor Day while serving as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Labor Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All Hardworking Employees: Happy Labor Day! And a Special Shout Out to Those Who Work Hard To Protect Workers’ Rights. Thank You All for Making Our World a Better Place To Live and Work In.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Tribute to Those Who Work. Paid or Unpaid, Part-Time or Full, Happily or Not (but Hopefully Happily)—You Help Make the World Go Round. Thank You and Happy Labor Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labor Day Weekend to Our Employees, Customers, and Partners. Take a Load Off and Enjoy One Last Summer Hurrah!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Work Hard All Year on Something You Love and To Help Give Your Family a Better Life. It Is Time To Take a Break and Celebrate Everything You Have Achieved. Happy Labor Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Do Not Need To Achieve Great Things or Have the Most Important Jobs To Make a Difference. Every Job Is Valuable, and Every Person’s Effort Deserves To Be Valued. Happy Labor Day.

Labor Day was celebrated for the first time in 1882 in New York City per the plans of the Central Labor Union. In 1884, the first Monday of September was selected as the holiday, and the Central Labor Union requested other countries to follow the example of New York and celebrate a workingmen’s day on the same date. Wishing everyone Happy Labor Day 2022!

