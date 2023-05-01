Labour Day is the annual commemoration that is focused on recognising and celebrating the labourers across the world who are often the key component that builds our community. Labour Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 1 and is also referred to as International Workers Day or May Day. The working class has long been ignored and their well-being is often neglected. The celebration of Labour Day helps to change this. To celebrate Labour Day 2023, people are bound to share Happy Labour Day 2023 wishes and messages, Labour Day 2023 greetings, International Workers Day 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy Labour Day WhatsApp stickers and Labour Day 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The observance of Labour Day on May 1 was first initiated in 1889 by the American Federation of Labor to commemorate a general strike in the United States, which had begun on 1 May 1886 and culminated in the Haymarket affair four days later. Ever since the celebration of Labour Day offers workers in various countries worldwide a chance to discuss and highlight the key issues they are combating and helps them to reach resolutions. The 1st of May, or the first Monday in May, is a national public holiday in many countries, in most cases as "International Workers' Day" or a similar name.

"Without Labor Nothing Prospers." – Sophocles

"Labor Day Is Devoted to No Man, Living or Dead, to No Sect, Race or Nation." – Samuel Gompers

"It Is Labor Indeed That Puts the Difference on Everything." – John Locke

"All Labor That Uplifts Humanity Has Dignity." – Martin Luther King, Jr.

"A Worker Is a Valuable Asset to Any Country. Today Is the Day To Celebrate Them. May Everyone Have a Happy and Successful Workers Day!"

It is interesting to note that while various parts of the world celebrate Labour Day on May 1, the US and Canada observe this celebration on the first Monday in September. We hope that this Labour Day, you do your bit to understand the key issues that the working class continues to battle and do your bit to help make lives better for them all.

