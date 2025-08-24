Lakshmi Puja 2025, one of the most important rituals of the Diwali festival, will be celebrated with great devotion across India. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth, fortune, and prosperity, the auspicious day falls in the Diwali week when devotees worship Maa Lakshmi to seek blessings for happiness, good luck, and success. People decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, and lights, perform special pujas, and offer prayers to invite positivity and abundance into their lives. The date and shubh muhurat of Lakshmi Puja 2025 hold special significance for Hindus as it marks the spiritual and cultural highlight of the Diwali festivities. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Date and Muhurat Timings in India

Laxmi Puja is the most important day of the Diwali festival, dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. This day is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus across India and abroad, seeking the blessings of the Goddess for prosperity and abundance. The day of Laxmi Puja falls on the third day of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is observed on the new moon night of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. This year, Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 20, 2025. Happy Lakshmi Puja Messages and Goddess Laxmi Photos: Wish Shubh Deepawali by Sharing Beautiful Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Quotes & HD Wallpapers.

According to drikpanchang, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 19:40 to 20:29 for a duration of 49 minutes. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 15:44 on October 20, 2025 and ends at 17:54 on October 21, 2025. The Pradosh Kaal will be from 18:04 to 20:29 and the Vrishabha Kaal will be from 19:40 to 21:44 pm. On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and usually lasts for over 2 hours. In this article, let’s know more about Laxmi Puja 2025 date and the significance of the auspicious Hindu occasion. Happy Lakshmi Puja Messages and Goddess Laxmi Photos: Wish Shubh Deepawali by Sharing Beautiful Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Quotes & HD Wallpapers.

Laxmi Puja 2025 Date

Laxmi Puja 2025 falls on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 19:40 to 20:29 for a duration of 49 minutes.

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 15:44 on October 20, 2025 and ends at 17:54 on October 21, 2025.

The Pradosh Kaal will be from 18:04 to 20:29 and the Vrishabha Kaal will be from 19:40 to 21:44 pm.

Laxmi Puja Significance

Laxmi Puja holds great significance for Hindus across India and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. People clean and decorate their homes, light diyas and candles, and make colourful rangolis at the entrance to welcome Goddess Laxmi to their homes. In the evening, families perform puja rituals and offer prayers to the Goddess by offering sweets, flowers, fruits, and coins to Goddess Laxmi. Businessmen and traders also perform special puja for their ledgers and accounts, marking the start of the new financial year with divine blessings.

The Diwali festivities bring families and communities together in celebration, where houses are illuminated with rows of lamps and electric lights. Firecrackers, exchange of sweets, and festive meals make the atmosphere joyful.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).