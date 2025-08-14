Balarama Jayanti is known as Hal Shashthi and Lalahi Chhath in North India. Lalahi Chhath is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, especially in North India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. In North India, Lalahi Chhath fast is observed two days before Janmashtami for the peace, progress and well-being of children and family members. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

According to beliefs, if a married woman observes this fast with great devotion, their kids are blessed with long life and prosperity. Lalahi Chhath 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Lalahi Chhath 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Lalahi Chhath 2025 Date

Lalahi Chhath 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14, 2025

Lalahi Chhath 2025 Timings

Lalahi Chhath 2025 Shashthi Tithi Begins at 03:53 AM on August 14 and will end at 01:37 AM on August 15.

Lalahi Chhath Significance

Lalahi Chhath is an auspicious Hindu occasion that marks the birth of Lord Balarama. In North India, Balaram Jayanti is called as Lalahi Chhath. In most regions, Balarama Jayanti is observed on the Shravana Purnima (full moon of the Shravana month), which usually falls in July or August. Balaram Jayanti 2025 Date and Shashthi Tithi: Know Important Timings and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna’s Elder Brother, Lord Balarama.

According to Hindu scriptures, Sheshanaga is considered a partial incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who accompanies Lord Vishnu during his various avatars. Balarama is described as the incarnation of Sheshanaga, therefore, Balarama is also considered a Shesha Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

